Breakthrough in Skin Cancer Treatment: Moderna and Merck's mRNA Vaccine Success

Merck and Moderna announced successful interim results of their personalized mRNA vaccine trial combined with Keytruda, showing reduced skin cancer recurrence and spread compared to Keytruda alone. The trial, involving 1,137 patients, demonstrated positive outcomes with no new safety concerns, marking a notable advancement in skin cancer treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:31 IST
Breakthrough in Skin Cancer Treatment: Moderna and Merck's mRNA Vaccine Success

Merck and Moderna have announced promising results from a study of their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, Intismeran, which has been combined with the immunotherapy drug Keytruda. The study's interim findings reveal a significant reduction in skin cancer recurrence and spread compared to the use of Keytruda alone, marking the first positive late-stage trial results for an mRNA cancer vaccine.

Involving 1,137 high-risk stage IIB-IV melanoma patients who had undergone surgical removal, the trial showed that the treatment met both its primary goal of reducing cancer recurrence and its secondary aim of preventing the spread of cancer. The novel approach uses Merck's Keytruda alongside a bespoke mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna, tailored based on the mutations in tumors from patients themselves.

The success of this treatment marks a substantial advancement in cancer therapy, evidenced by the significant market response: Moderna shares surged by 40%, while Merck saw a 2% uptick in premarket trading. With no new safety signals emerging, these results could potentially alter future treatment landscapes, pending further studies and regulatory review.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Global
2
Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Global
3
Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Global
4
IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026