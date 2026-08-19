Breakthrough in Skin Cancer Treatment: Moderna and Merck's mRNA Vaccine Success

Merck and Moderna have announced promising results from a study of their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, Intismeran, which has been combined with the immunotherapy drug Keytruda. The study's interim findings reveal a significant reduction in skin cancer recurrence and spread compared to the use of Keytruda alone, marking the first positive late-stage trial results for an mRNA cancer vaccine.

Involving 1,137 high-risk stage IIB-IV melanoma patients who had undergone surgical removal, the trial showed that the treatment met both its primary goal of reducing cancer recurrence and its secondary aim of preventing the spread of cancer. The novel approach uses Merck's Keytruda alongside a bespoke mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna, tailored based on the mutations in tumors from patients themselves.

The success of this treatment marks a substantial advancement in cancer therapy, evidenced by the significant market response: Moderna shares surged by 40%, while Merck saw a 2% uptick in premarket trading. With no new safety signals emerging, these results could potentially alter future treatment landscapes, pending further studies and regulatory review.