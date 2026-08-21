Ebola Crisis Escalates: Funding and Security Concerns in the DRC

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed over 2,500 lives and is spreading rapidly. Senior UN Ebola coordinator Julien Harneis warns that aid funding is insufficient and security for health workers is compromised due to attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 15:03 IST
Ebola Crisis Escalates: Funding and Security Concerns in the DRC
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The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached alarming levels, with the death toll exceeding 2,500 and the virus spreading at an unprecedented rate in areas larger than France. Julien Harneis, the United Nations' senior Ebola coordinator, highlighted these concerning developments on Friday.

The situation is dire as aid funding is only secured for the upcoming weeks, posing a significant financial challenge. Without additional monetary support, the efforts to combat the virus could stall, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, Harneis condemned a series of 'unacceptable' attacks on health workers, which not only threaten their security but also hinder crucial medical interventions. Immediate international cooperation is essential to address both the financial and security challenges faced by teams on the ground.

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