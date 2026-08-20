Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Recent health news reveals a spectrum of developments, from scientific breakthroughs to public health challenges. Research shows platelets can now be safely stored for weeks, enhancing medical supply stability. Meanwhile, there's concern over heightened cancer risks faced by U.S. airline flight crews due to cosmic radiation exposure, prompting calls for better protective measures.

In Mexico, Sonora state faces its first screwworm case, leading to heightened emergency measures to curb the outbreak's spread, as announced by Governor Alfonso Durazo on social media. Additionally, a genetic drug gains FDA approval, boosting Regeneron's market shares alongside Ultragenyx's innovative gene therapy receiving a green light for treating a rare metabolic disorder.

The Democratic Republic of Congo progresses in combating Ebola, receiving 70,000 doses of Merck's Ervebo vaccine amid its toughest outbreak. Elsewhere, Moderna and Merck's promising cancer vaccine data have significantly boosted Moderna's stock as the companies pioneer new mRNA treatments, illustrating the ongoing transformation within the field of oncology.