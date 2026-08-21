Congo's Escalating Ebola Crisis: Desperate Calls for International Aid

Over 2,500 fatalities mark the Democratic Republic of Congo's expanding Ebola crisis, spreading across an area larger than France. Health workers face hostility and violence, exacerbating the outbreak's challenges. Aid funding is depleting, highlighting the need for urgent international support amidst ongoing local conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:50 IST
Congo's Escalating Ebola Crisis: Desperate Calls for International Aid
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More than 2,500 individuals have succumbed to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is rapidly spreading over an area greater than France, according to UN Ebola coordinator Julien Harneis.

Speaking via video call from Bunia, Harneis urged for increased aid support as current funding is nearing depletion. He noted health workers are under attack by frightened locals, and some workers have contracted the disease.

Local fear is causing hostility, leading to attacks on healthcare personnel and destruction of medical facilities. More than 260 such incidents have occurred recently, further complicating the Ebola response effort.

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