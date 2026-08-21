Congo's Escalating Ebola Crisis: Desperate Calls for International Aid

More than 2,500 individuals have succumbed to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is rapidly spreading over an area greater than France, according to UN Ebola coordinator Julien Harneis.

Speaking via video call from Bunia, Harneis urged for increased aid support as current funding is nearing depletion. He noted health workers are under attack by frightened locals, and some workers have contracted the disease.

Local fear is causing hostility, leading to attacks on healthcare personnel and destruction of medical facilities. More than 260 such incidents have occurred recently, further complicating the Ebola response effort.