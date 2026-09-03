Bangkok to Host WHO Traditional Medicine Summit in 2027

Bangkok will welcome health ministers, researchers, practitioners, policymakers and public health leaders from across the world for the Third WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled for 10–12 November 2027. The three-day gathering will focus on turning scientific knowledge, country experience and international cooperation into practical ways of making traditional medicine safer, more effective and more accessible within modern health systems.

The summit dates were confirmed on 1 September 2026 during a handover meeting in New Delhi, where India officially passed hosting responsibilities to Thailand after organising the second global summit in 2025. The meeting brought together Dr Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary at India's Ministry of Ayush; Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, Director General of Thailand's Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine; and Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Acting Director of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre.

Thailand's experience takes the global stage

Thailand's selection reflects its strong role in traditional and complementary medicine, where established healing practices are increasingly supported by clinical research, professional training, public regulation and evidence-informed health policies. Hosting the summit allows the country to share its experience while creating space for other nations to discuss what has worked, where gaps remain and how trusted local practices can be included in healthcare without compromising quality or patient safety.

The event will also recognise the cultural importance of traditional medicine, which remains part of everyday healthcare for many communities and is often closely connected with local knowledge, natural resources and community-based care. Delegates are expected to examine how these practices can work alongside conventional medicine while respecting cultural traditions and applying strong standards for effectiveness, safety and ethical use.

Building on two summits and a decade-long strategy

WHO holds the Global Summit on Traditional Medicine every two years to strengthen cooperation among governments, scientists, practitioners and health organisations. The inaugural summit in 2023 helped shape the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, which provides a global framework for improving research, regulation, access and the responsible integration of traditional medicine into national health systems.

The second summit in 2025 moved the discussion toward implementation by securing fresh commitments, building partnerships and encouraging the exchange of knowledge between countries. Bangkok's 2027 gathering will review progress made since those commitments were announced, giving governments and health institutions a chance to present real-world experiences, examine persistent barriers and identify approaches that can be adapted across different social, cultural and economic settings.

Science and digital tools will shape the Bangkok agenda

Emerging research and digital innovation will form a major part of the programme, including discussions on a global traditional medicine data network that could support better information sharing, stronger research collaboration and more consistent evaluation of treatments. Reliable data could help health authorities understand which therapies offer measurable benefits, recognise possible risks and make informed decisions about their place in public healthcare.

Participants will also consider how traditional, complementary and integrative medicine can support healthier communities, resilient health services, inclusive economic opportunities and sustainable development. This conversation may cover areas such as education, workforce development, responsible use of medicinal plants, protection of traditional knowledge and fair recognition of the communities that have preserved these practices.

The Bangkok summit will mark an important stage in implementing the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034. Its wider value will depend on whether scientific evidence, cultural understanding and public health priorities can be brought together in ways that improve care, strengthen trust and expand universal health coverage for people everywhere.