Timor-Leste Closes South-East Asia’s Trachoma Chapter as Global 2030 Elimination Goal Nears

Timor-Leste's elimination of trachoma as a public health problem marks a significant shift in the country's health agenda, moving it from fighting active transmission to ensuring the disease does not regain a foothold. The World Health Organization's validation also closes the final suspected pocket of trachoma in its South-East Asia Region, making the entire region free from the disease as a public health problem and advancing the global push towards elimination by 2030.

Behind the recognition is a long process of investigation rather than a single disease-control campaign. Between 2015 and 2017, health teams examined children on Atauro Island, screened patients at eye clinics and conducted targeted house-to-house searches without finding cases. Timor-Leste continued collecting evidence, culminating in a nationwide survey completed in 2025 that analysed 4,949 samples from children aged one to five across all 13 municipalities. The survey found no evidence of transmission at a level requiring a dedicated trachoma intervention.

For Timor-Leste, however, WHO validation is not the end of the public-health challenge. It changes what the government, health workers and development partners need to do next.

From Elimination Victory to a Stronger Health System

The immediate benefit is straightforward: Timor-Leste has removed trachoma as a public health threat, reducing the risk associated with an infectious disease capable of causing preventable blindness.

The longer-term value could lie in the systems developed to achieve and verify elimination.

Trachoma monitoring is expected to become part of the country's existing disease and neglected tropical disease surveillance platforms. Instead of maintaining a stand-alone programme indefinitely, Timor-Leste can use existing health workers, laboratories, reporting mechanisms and community networks to watch for potential cases.

For policymakers managing limited health resources, integration offers an important advantage. Infrastructure and expertise developed for one disease can potentially strengthen surveillance across several health priorities.

But integration must not become neglect. As trachoma disappears from daily public attention, maintaining the ability to recognise and investigate suspected cases will be essential. The real test of elimination will be whether surveillance continues working years after international validation.

Policymakers Must Protect the Last Mile

The milestone also changes the policy question from "How can Timor-Leste eliminate trachoma?" to "How can it keep trachoma eliminated?"

That distinction matters because validation does not mean every health consequence of previous infection has disappeared. Individual cases of trichiasis, an advanced condition in which eyelashes turn inward and scrape the eye, may still require treatment.

Timor-Leste plans to maintain specialist treatment through its national eye-care system, including trichiasis surgery at the National Eye Centre at Hospital Nacional Guido Valadares in Dili and outreach programmes serving municipalities.

Ensuring those services remain accessible outside the capital will be important for health equity. The country's Minister of Health, Dr Élia A. dos Reis Amaral, has linked the achievement with Timor-Leste's commitment to universal health coverage and a resilient health system capable of reaching people wherever they live.

Future financing arrangements for post-elimination surveillance and specialist services are not detailed in the available information, making their sustainability an issue worth monitoring.

WASH and Communities Become the Next Line of Defence

Keeping Timor-Leste free from trachoma will not depend on the health ministry alone.

Continued improvements in safe water, sanitation and hygiene can help preserve the achievement because cleaner living conditions and good hygiene reduce opportunities for infection to spread within households and communities. That connects trachoma elimination with a wider development agenda involving water infrastructure, sanitation services, local government and community health.

Communities remain stakeholders remain even after active transmission has been eliminated. Local health networks can help identify possible symptoms, direct people requiring treatment to appropriate services and maintain awareness in areas that may otherwise receive limited specialist eye care.

Development partners also face a transition. Timor-Leste's effort was supported by WHO alongside organisations including The Fred Hollows Foundation, the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Menzies School of Health Research, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney, Lions Clubs International Foundation and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

The next challenge is ensuring that knowledge, surveillance capacity and treatment expertise remain embedded in national institutions rather than weakening as disease-specific international attention declines.

Timor-Leste's Success Carries a Global Lesson

The wider importance of the achievement lies in South-East Asia becoming free from trachoma as a public health problem. With the global community targeting elimination by 2030, Timor-Leste provides a useful example of what the final stages can require.

When infections become rare, proving that transmission has stopped can be difficult. Timor-Leste's approach, combining targeted investigations with a later nationwide survey, shows why credible evidence and continued surveillance matter even when health workers are no longer routinely finding cases.

Yet the milestone also carries a warning against complacency. Surveillance budgets, specialist knowledge and public awareness can weaken once a disease is considered eliminated. Timor-Leste will therefore need to ensure that integration into routine systems does not allow remaining risks to disappear from institutional attention.

What happens next may ultimately be as important as the WHO validation itself. Policymakers and partners will need to watch whether surveillance remains effective, trichiasis patients continue receiving treatment, municipal outreach is sustained and improvements in water, sanitation and hygiene continue.

For Timor-Leste, the lasting measure of success will not simply be eliminating trachoma once. It will be building a health system capable of keeping it eliminated while using the institutions, skills and community networks developed during that effort to address the country's wider public-health needs.