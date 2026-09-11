Indonesia's Free Meal Program Under Fire Amid Mass Food Poisonings

A police complaint has been filed against Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency after 60 children fell ill from free government meals. Allegations of mismanagement and corruption plague the initiative, a key policy of President Prabowo Subianto. Investigations are ongoing, as more cases of poisoning emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:31 IST
Indonesia's Free Meal Program Under Fire Amid Mass Food Poisonings
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Amid growing concerns, a complaint has been lodged against Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency after 60 children became ill from consuming government-funded free meals. The legal challenge highlights alleged mismanagement and corruption within the scheme, initiated under President Prabowo Subianto.

Since being filed on August 31, the complaint has spurred further investigations into the program's operation. Reports of mass food poisoning continue to surface, with more cases noted in recent weeks across the archipelago. Parents demand accountability and an evaluation of the program's viability.

The initiative faces scrutiny as more than 50,000 food poisoning cases emerge. With major budget cuts and allegations of corruption, including top officials facing charges, the future of the program hangs in the balance as investigations unfold.

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