Breakthrough Eye Drops Enhance Night Vision & Urgent Cancer Drug Shortages Persist

Opus Genetics' advanced eye drops have notably improved night driving conditions by reducing glare and other visual impairments. Concurrently, a U.S. survey highlights persistent shortages of essential generic oncology drugs, stressing the urgent need for manufacturing incentives to address these critical gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:30 IST
Breakthrough Eye Drops Enhance Night Vision & Urgent Cancer Drug Shortages Persist

For drivers struggling with night vision, there's now promising news—Opus Genetics has developed eye drops that significantly mitigate night driving difficulties. The innovative drops were shown to improve night vision for individuals suffering from glare and visual distortions in a late-stage trial.

The study involved 145 participants who either received eye drops containing 0.75% phentolamine or a placebo. Results indicated that those using the drops experienced substantial visual improvement over two weeks, addressing issues like halos and starbursts while driving at night.

Meanwhile, a recent survey of U.S. oncology centers has revealed widespread shortages of critical cancer drugs, causing significant treatment disruptions. The report called for economic incentives to ensure the production of indispensable but less profitable generic drugs.

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