Bill Gates: Vaccine Hesitancy in Rich Nations Derails Measles Eradication Goals

Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, expressed concerns about increased vaccine hesitancy in wealthy nations, which hampers efforts to eradicate measles as a public health threat. Despite aims to wipe out the disease through philanthropy, the goal remains unattainable due to skepticism over vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 09:31 IST
Bill Gates: Vaccine Hesitancy in Rich Nations Derails Measles Eradication Goals
measles

Bill Gates, the renowned billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, highlighted the issue of vaccine hesitancy in affluent countries, which has stalled efforts to eradicate measles globally as a public health threat. Speaking to Reuters, Gates noted that the resistance to vaccination, particularly in rich nations, has derailed potential goals set by his foundation.

Gates revealed that eliminating measles was once an attainable target for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. However, escalating skepticism towards vaccinations, partly fueled by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has kept the eradication goal out of reach. Despite past goals, wealthier nations are witnessing a resurgence in measles cases due to declining vaccination rates.

The philanthropist further discussed how aid cuts by wealthy governments have impacted global health, yet some restoration efforts have mitigated severe outcomes. He urged continued international support to ensure health progress isn't derailed further.

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