Emmy Triumph: 'Widow's Bay' Leads with Record Wins

'Widow's Bay', a horror comedy from Apple TV, took home a record 14 Emmy awards, including best comedy. The show triumphed over 'Hacks'. Jean Smart won her fifth Emmy as best comedy actress, and Matthew Rhys made history with dual lead acting honors. Michael J. Fox was honored for his humanitarian work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 10:02 IST
Emmy Triumph: 'Widow's Bay' Leads with Record Wins

'Widow's Bay', an Apple TV horror comedy about a cursed New England town, emerged as a big winner at this year's Emmy Awards with 14 wins, setting a record for a comedy in a single season. It bested the final season of past winner 'Hacks' to clinch the top comedy award.

Jean Smart made Emmy history, taking home her fifth trophy for her portrayal of stand-up comic Deborah Vance in 'Hacks', while Matthew Rhys won dual acting awards, including one for 'Widow's Bay'. The ceremony offered a brief escape from industry uncertainties from AI impacts and merger talks.

Michael J. Fox received a special honor for his Parkinson's advocacy. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the event aired on NBC and Peacock, and included humor-filled moments like a sketch involving singer Taylor Swift. The Emmys remain a testament to television's creative talent and influence.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026