Emmy Triumph: 'Widow's Bay' Leads with Record Wins

'Widow's Bay', an Apple TV horror comedy about a cursed New England town, emerged as a big winner at this year's Emmy Awards with 14 wins, setting a record for a comedy in a single season. It bested the final season of past winner 'Hacks' to clinch the top comedy award.

Jean Smart made Emmy history, taking home her fifth trophy for her portrayal of stand-up comic Deborah Vance in 'Hacks', while Matthew Rhys won dual acting awards, including one for 'Widow's Bay'. The ceremony offered a brief escape from industry uncertainties from AI impacts and merger talks.

Michael J. Fox received a special honor for his Parkinson's advocacy. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the event aired on NBC and Peacock, and included humor-filled moments like a sketch involving singer Taylor Swift. The Emmys remain a testament to television's creative talent and influence.