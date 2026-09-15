South Korea Tightens AI Reins with New Guidelines

In a move to address the challenges posed by increasingly autonomous AI systems, South Korea's state-run internet security agency announced on Tuesday its efforts to develop updated guidelines. These measures are designed to manage the operational freedom granted to AI agents as companies adopt advanced technologies.

The initiative is crucial as AI systems grow in complexity and capability, leading to reduced human oversight. South Korea aims to ensure that these AI tools are utilized safely and responsibly to minimize potential risks.

As part of the strategy, the agency will provide a framework for companies to follow, ensuring compliance and promoting a secure tech environment in the face of evolving AI applications.