INTERPOL and WHO join forces against health threats, fake medicines and organ trafficking

A falsified medicine can turn a routine treatment into a serious health risk, and an illegally obtained organ can leave a trail of exploitation behind a medical procedure. These are among the threats covered by a new cooperation agreement between INTERPOL and the World Health Organization (WHO), bringing public health specialists and law enforcement officers into closer contact.

The agreement creates a framework for the two organizations to help countries prevent, detect and respond to dangers that cross the boundaries between health and crime. It combines INTERPOL's experience in tackling criminal networks with WHO's public health leadership, covering emergencies, unsafe products and crimes committed against vulnerable people.

Preparing for emergencies that need a shared response

The agreement covers exceptional situations involving the suspected misuse of chemical or radioactive materials, as well as unusual biological events caused by natural processes, accidents or deliberate acts. Closer coordination between health authorities and law enforcement can help countries understand what has happened and organize a response that protects people.

Major international events and mass gatherings are another area of cooperation, with the organizations supporting countries as they prepare for potential health threats in settings that attract large crowds and global attention.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described health security as part of global security, saying deeper collaboration with INTERPOL would strengthen their collective ability to prevent harm, respond to emergencies and protect people from threats that damage health systems and public trust.

Protecting people from exploitation and dangerous goods

The agreement addresses trafficking in persons for organ removal, alongside the illegal trade in human organs, tissues and cells. These crimes place vulnerable people at risk and require cooperation between authorities responsible for protecting health and those investigating exploitation.

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza pointed to the growing connection between crime and health, identifying falsified medical products and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals as examples of criminal activity that puts lives in danger. He said the partnership would help protect communities and bring those responsible to justice.

The organizations will cooperate against the illicit production and trade in goods that directly affect public health. These include falsified medicines, vaccines and medical devices; counterfeit personal protective equipment; unsafe or fraudulently labelled food and drink; and illegally produced alcohol.

For someone buying medicine or choosing food for their family, the danger may be difficult to recognize. A product can appear legitimate even when its contents, quality or labelling cannot be trusted, making the work of identifying and stopping these goods an important part of consumer protection. Cooperation under the agreement will support implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Connecting health expertise with law enforcement

The partnership gives the two organizations a framework for working together on problems that reach across borders and involve several public services. Countries dealing with a suspicious health incident, an illicit supply chain or organ trafficking need access to the right expertise and clear coordination between the authorities involved.

Through their joint work, INTERPOL and WHO will support countries in identifying threats, protecting consumers and reinforcing international frameworks designed to keep people safe. The shared commitment is to make health and law enforcement responses more coordinated as these threats develop, helping countries act effectively when lives are at risk.