Ayurveda Day brings countries together to shape traditional medicine cooperation

Representatives of WHO Member States, the traditional medicine community and international partners gathered at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva on 23 September to mark Ayurveda Day 2026. The event explored Ayurveda's contribution to health and well-being and the practical questions countries face as they develop traditional medicine policies.

Held alongside the eighth meeting of the Group of Friends of Traditional Medicine, the programme brought national experiences into a wider discussion about international cooperation. Participants considered how to support research, protect community knowledge and turn global commitments into action within their health systems.

Countries discuss regulation, trade and community knowledge

Indian Ambassador Arindam Bagchi chaired the Group of Friends meeting, welcoming Egypt, Kazakhstan, Nepal and Suriname as new members alongside 32 other Member States. Discussions centred on implementing the Global Strategy on Traditional Medicine 2025–2034, adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2025. Representatives shared experiences of strengthening legal frameworks and reducing barriers to exports of traditional medicine products, issues that affect how these products are regulated and reach international markets.

Protecting intellectual property rights and the sacred knowledge of Indigenous and local communities formed another part of the conversation. The discussion placed the interests of knowledge holders alongside questions about the development and wider use of traditional medicine.

Members described how cooperation between government ministries supports medical tourism and national centres of excellence in traditional medicine. The group closed by expressing support for WHO to maintain its focus on traditional medicine following the election of a new Director-General in 2027.

Thailand prepares to host the next global summit

Thai Ambassador Usana Berananda outlined Thailand's vision for the third WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled for November 2027. Thailand will take over hosting responsibilities from India, which hosted the second summit in 2025.

Berananda described a summit built around continuity, drawing on traditional knowledge and countries' experience of using it. She framed Thailand's vision around wisdom, well-being and wealth, with an emphasis on moving from recognition and commitment towards implementation.

The meeting offered an opportunity to discuss what that next stage could involve, from stronger national policies to cooperation that connects traditional medicine with wider health and development priorities.

Living Well proposal links health with wider public policy

Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Acting Director of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, introduced an emerging initiative called Living Well for discussion. The proposal envisages a framework to support country-led efforts to improve health and well-being through cooperation across health, environment, agriculture, education, science, technology, trade, finance, tourism and Indigenous affairs. Its development reflects the range of decisions beyond health services that can influence how people live and maintain their well-being.

A proposed multi-stakeholder cooperation platform would help put the framework into practice and address shared priorities. One possibility under discussion is a global trust mark for well-being products and services, using independent verification to promote responsible sourcing, safety and sustainability. The trust mark remains a potential development within the emerging initiative.

The programme closed with a panel on Ayurveda's contribution to the global traditional medicine agenda, moderated by Dr Pradeep Dua of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre. Senior officials from India, Mauritius, Nepal and Suriname shared their countries' experiences of advancing Ayurveda through research, evidence generation and innovation. They discussed integration into health systems and the promotion of health and well-being, examining how traditional knowledge and practices could contribute to stronger health systems and healthier lives.