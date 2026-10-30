WHO Leaders From 13 Countries Join Forces to Strengthen Tobacco Control Globally

Senior World Health Organization leaders from 13 countries gathered in Lyon, France, to strengthen the leadership and partnerships needed to advance tobacco control. The sixth Executive Leadership Programme for Tobacco Control took place at the WHO Academy on 29–30 September 2026. Its two-day agenda connected practical leadership development with discussions on turning tobacco-control commitments into effective national policies.

WHO Representatives and Heads of Country Offices attended from the African, Eastern Mediterranean and European Regions, joining colleagues from regional offices, headquarters and the WHO Academy. Participants exchanged country experiences, examined shared obstacles and explored ways to build support for stronger action against tobacco use. The programme recognised that technical knowledge needs to be supported by the ability to influence decisions, mobilise partners and respond to changing political conditions.

Dr Vinayak Prasad, Unit Head of WHO's Tobacco-Free Initiative, said progress depends on leaders who can navigate complex environments, build alliances and recognise opportunities for change. He described the programme as a space for WHO Representatives to learn from one another and strengthen their leadership at country level. Discussions linked those skills to practical challenges, including tobacco industry interference, changing consumption patterns and the emergence of new nicotine and tobacco products.

Taxation and enforcement feature in country discussions

Participants examined strategies to strengthen tobacco taxation, improve enforcement of tobacco-control measures and respond to new and emerging products. Country experiences helped ground these discussions in the difficulties leaders face when building political support and putting public health policies into practice. The sessions addressed how industry influence and shifting political environments can obstruct progress, requiring leaders to adapt their approaches and maintain effective partnerships.

Negotiation and media training build practical skills

Interactive sessions focused on negotiation, building trust, influencing decision-makers and leading teams and partners through complexity and change. Practical media training included simulated interviews, giving participants opportunities to communicate tobacco-control priorities clearly and persuasively to different audiences. These exercises supported the programme's emphasis on combining technical expertise with the leadership skills needed to turn policy proposals into action.

Peer networks connect global commitments with national action

The programme reinforced collaboration among WHO's country offices, regional offices and headquarters, with participants valuing stronger professional networks and approaches they could use in their countries. Dr Shenaaz El-Halabi, WHO Representative to South Africa, highlighted the opportunity to learn directly from colleagues about successful approaches and the challenges they had navigated. Now in its sixth edition, the programme reflects WHO's continued commitment to equipping country leaders with the skills, networks and strategic tools to counter industry influence, strengthen political commitment and accelerate effective tobacco-control measures.