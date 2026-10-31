World Traditional Medicine Conference 2026 Backs Research, AI and Plant Conservation

The World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 closed in Beijing on 18 October with agreements and projects focused on scientific cooperation, medicinal plant conservation and technology. Delegates adopted the Beijing Initiative on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Traditional Medicinal Plant Resources and promoted the New-Era Shennong Herbal Project. The meeting saw the publication of a 2026 report on artificial intelligence in global traditional medicine development and the establishment of the Global Alliance for Traditional and Integrative Medicine, known as GATIM.

Nearly 2,000 participants from 103 countries and areas attended the two-day gathering, including experts, scholars and 16 ministerial-level health officials. More than 150 speeches and reports covered subjects ranging from evidence-based development and drug regulation to artificial intelligence and the integration of traditional medicine into health systems. The biennial event took place on 17–18 October at the China National Convention Center under the theme "Technology Empowerment and Integrated Development: Advancing Traditional Medicine for All."

The People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the National Medical Products Administration co-hosted the conference. WHO participated as a co-sponsor, with the event aligning with the Healthy China initiative overseen by President Xi Jinping. That initiative seeks to expand access to inclusive, high-quality healthcare and encourage traditional medicine innovation, recognising population health as a foundation for national prosperity and strength.

China outlines plans for technology and international cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told the opening ceremony that traditional medicine has developed through generations of practice and has an important role in protecting human health. He called for countries to strengthen cooperation, make better use of traditional medicine resources and work together on shared health challenges. His address placed science and technology at the centre of plans to support innovation and further development in the field.

Li announced that China would promote the digital and intelligent transformation of Traditional Chinese Medicine, encouraging participation from domestic and overseas research institutions and businesses. He expressed China's willingness to expand pilot programmes opening the medical services sector and cooperate on developing a Belt and Road medicinal resources conservation centre. The newly established GATIM alliance provides another channel for international scientific collaboration, alongside the conference's work on medicinal plants and emerging technology.

WHO calls for stronger evidence, regulation and quality assurance

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used a video address to call for traditional knowledge and science to be brought together through research, innovation, regulation and quality assurance. He stressed the need for stronger evidence identifying which approaches work, who benefits and the conditions under which they are effective. His message placed careful evaluation at the heart of efforts to develop traditional medicine and its role in healthcare.

Dr Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, called for traditional medicine to be integrated into mainstream health systems in line with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034. The strategy's four objectives cover stronger evidence, safety through regulation, integration into health systems, and action across sectors to realise the value of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine. A government forum, a ministerial round table and eight parallel forums explored ways to advance those objectives through policy, research and cooperation.

Medicinal plant protection and practical action shape outcomes

The Beijing Initiative places conservation and sustainable use of traditional medicinal plant resources among the conference's main outcomes, alongside the promotion of the New-Era Shennong Herbal Project. Publication of the artificial intelligence report reflected discussions about how emerging technology could support traditional medicine development internationally. These outcomes brought resource protection, scientific collaboration and technology into the same programme of work.

Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Director of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, welcomed the conference's achievements during the closing session. She highlighted exchanges between different worldviews and the sharing of scientific and programme advances, with discussions focused on practical action. The meeting connected those efforts to the health and well-being of people and the planet, giving international cooperation a central place in future work.