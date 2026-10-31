World Cities Day: WHO Calls for Healthy, Safe and Accessible Housing for All

The World Health Organization is calling for greater action to make healthy, safe and accessible housing available to everyone, placing homes at the centre of its World Cities Day message. Under the theme "Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All", WHO highlights how housing conditions shape health and well-being throughout people's lives. Its appeal asks housing, urban development and public health sectors to work together so that age, income or personal circumstances do not determine access to a healthy home.

Adequate housing protects people from health risks, supports children's development and helps older people maintain independence and quality of life. The benefits extend beyond individual households, contributing to communities that are healthier, fairer and better able to cope with challenges. Investment in healthy housing can bring substantial gains for residents, neighbourhoods and health systems, making it an important part of public health planning.

Rapid urban population growth is making access to adequate housing an increasingly pressing challenge for cities around the world. Overcrowding, poor housing conditions, exposure to heat and cold, air pollution and environmental hazards can damage health at every stage of life. Barriers to accessibility create further difficulties, reinforcing the need for homes and neighbourhoods that meet the needs of people with different ages and abilities.

Healthy housing connects public health and climate action

Housing has an important role in helping people cope with extreme heat and severe weather, making it part of cities' response to climate change. Improvements that increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions can create healthier indoor environments and support climate adaptation and mitigation. These connections make housing decisions relevant to both the immediate safety of residents and the longer-term health of urban communities.

WHO's Housing and health guidelines provide national and local governments with evidence and practical recommendations to support healthier homes. The World report on social determinants of health equity identifies access to quality housing as essential to improving health for everyone. Both resources reinforce WHO's view that housing belongs within the wider effort to build healthier cities and reduce unfair differences in health.

Cities receive guidance on planning and age-friendly communities

Over the past year, WHO has worked with cities, communities and partners through evidence, policy guidance, training and knowledge exchange to support healthy urban development. This work builds on the WHO Global guide for action on urban health, which supports action on the conditions that influence health in cities. The WHO Initiative on Urban Governance for Health and Well-being helps cities strengthen public participation and cooperation across sectors, including in decisions affecting housing.

The Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities and the WHO Age-friendly Cities Framework support environments that help people stay healthy, socially connected and independent as they grow older. Housing and neighbourhood design are central to that work because the places people live can support or limit daily activities and participation in community life. WHO presents these efforts as part of an approach to housing that considers health and well-being throughout life.

Local action highlights the need for residents to have a voice

WHO and its partners work with local governments through programmes such as the Partnership for Healthy Cities to support evidence-based improvements in urban health and safety. The partnership is helping cities respond to the growing health risks associated with extreme heat, an issue closely linked to living conditions and urban environments. In the Western Pacific Region, the recent WHO Healthy Cities Recognition Awards recognised local initiatives that improved housing conditions and strengthened support for vulnerable groups.

Across WHO's regions, countries and cities, housing policies and urban development decisions are increasingly recognised as decisions that affect public health. WHO's World Cities Day appeal calls for cooperation across sectors to ensure that every person can access a home that supports health, dignity and well-being. The organisation also stresses that residents must have a voice in decision-making, placing participation alongside safety, accessibility and fairness in the effort to improve housing.