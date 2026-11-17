Researchers at the University of Oxford have discovered that so-called "jumping genes" are frequently incorporated into genetic messages produced by cells in the fruit fly brain. In the examples studied, an average of almost one in five RNA messages contained sequence from a jumping gene. Scientists already knew that these mobile stretches of DNA, known as transposable elements (TEs), have played an important role in shaping animal genomes, sometimes becoming part of the RNA messages produced from genes. But the new study reveals that this happens particularly frequently in the brain, potentially giving brain cells another way to generate a greater variety of proteins.

This new Oxford study used an improved computational method to measure how often TE sequences were included in messenger RNA in the fruit fly brain. Genes are often thought of as fixed instructions encoded within DNA. But before those instructions can be used, cells make a working copy called messenger RNA, or mRNA. Cells can edit these messages, cutting and joining different sections together through a process known as alternative splicing. This allows a single gene to produce different versions of an RNA message.

During this editing process, TE sequences can also be incorporated into the message. These ancient pieces of DNA have spent more than a billion years copying themselves and spreading through animal genomes. Traditionally regarded as selfish genetic parasites, they have also left behind a vast reservoir of new genetic material that over evolutionary time could be reused. Studying these events is challenging because transposable elements are highly repetitive, making them difficult to analyse using standard approaches. The Oxford team used an improved computational analysis pipeline called TEChim, together with validation in the laboratory.

Importantly, the improved method allowed the researchers to identify where jumping gene sequences were incorporated into RNA messages as well as measure how often the altered message was produced compared to the usual version. Across the 264 TE-gene pairs they tested, an average of 17.8 per cent of messenger RNA molecules contained TE-derived sequence, with some genes incorporating these sequences into nearly all of their transcripts.

Dr. Christoph Treiber, Associate Professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford, who led the study, said, “We knew these hybrid messages existed, but once we could measure how common they really were, the results really surprised us. On average, almost one in five RNA molecules from the genes we studied contained TE sequence. That’s far too frequent to dismiss as biological noise.” What makes this mechanism particularly interesting is that, unlike most genes, TEs vary considerably between individuals. This raises the possibility that two flies carrying different TE insertions may produce different versions of the same neural genes.

Dr Treiber added, “TEs provide a source of entirely new genetic sequence that evolution can experiment with. And because these elements differ between individuals, they also have the potential to generate differences in the proteins produced by the brain, even between members of the same species.” Although the work was carried out in fruit flies, similar TE-containing RNA messages have been identified in mammals, including in humans. This raises the possibility that the incorporation of TE sequences into RNA could be a widespread way in which genomes expand the diversity of the proteins they can produce

Dr Treiber and his team now hope to determine how these newly generated RNA variants produce new versions of proteins and how they affect brain function, whether different types of brain cells use different TE-derived sections, and whether variations in TEs contribute to differences between individuals. (ANI)