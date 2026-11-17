The crew of a tanker ‌passing through the Strait of Hormuz is unaccounted for after it was attacked for a second time ‌north of the port city of ‌Khasab in Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Tuesday.

The extent of the damage ⁠is ​unknown after ⁠the second strike, which took place 7 nautical miles (13 ⁠km) north of Khasab and caused a fire ​on board, UKMTO added, citing a maritime ⁠security agency. UKMTO initially reported that the crew was safe ⁠after ​the tanker was first struck on Monday, despite it being disabled after a fire ⁠broke out in the engine room.

No further information ⁠was ⁠immediately available.