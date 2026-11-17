Ukraine ​struck the ​Crimea ‌bridge, the main ​military crossing between Russia and ‌occupied Crimea, in a drone and missile attack in retaliation for ‌Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Zelenskiy said the attack was the ⁠seventh ​stage ⁠of an operation that lasted several weeks. ⁠He said the SBU ​security service and the General Staff ⁠developed and coordinated it.

He said ⁠Ukrainian ​forces had destroyed air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare ⁠equipment and other targets in ⁠stages on ⁠the way to the bridge.