UNICEF has warned that children's lives are at risk as Bolivia, Mexico and the United States lose their measles elimination status. Today's announcement follows an assessment of countries and territories across the Americas by an independent commission convened by the Pan American Health Organization. The commission met from 10 to 13 November, reviewing the situation as outbreaks threaten years of progress against the disease.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said children are paying the price as measles spreads in places where it was previously under control. She pointed to the protection offered by a vaccine that has saved nearly 59 million lives since 2000. Her warning highlights the human cost of losing ground against a preventable disease despite having the means to protect children.

Measles is among the world's most contagious diseases and can cause high fever, severe rash, pneumonia, brain inflammation and death. Immunity gaps following COVID-19, difficulty accessing health services, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy have left too many children without protection. Even small declines in vaccination coverage can allow outbreaks to spread through groups of unvaccinated people, including in countries that previously eliminated measles.

Children account for a substantial share of reported cases

Mexico has confirmed more than 13,900 cases this year, its highest total since the 1989–90 epidemic, according to the Ministry of Health. Children aged one to four have carried the greatest burden since the outbreak began in early 2025. Bolivia's Ministry of Health and Sports has reported more than 100 cases this year, following an outbreak that began in 2025 and ended more than two decades without local transmission.

The United States has confirmed more than 5,400 cases this year, its highest annual total since the 1989–91 resurgence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated people and those whose vaccination status is unknown account for 96 per cent of reported cases. Children under five represent 18 per cent of cases, with another 40 per cent occurring among those aged five to 19.

Losses extend beyond the Americas into Europe and Central Asia

Outbreaks are increasingly affecting middle- and high-income countries, with Canada losing its elimination status in November 2025 and the Americas losing its measles-free designation as a result. Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan lost their status in January 2026 following a review of 2024 data, marking the largest loss recorded in one region. Case numbers across Europe and Central Asia declined in 2025, but outbreaks have continued in some places, including the United Kingdom.

Vaccination and early detection can help restore progress

Outbreaks can be stopped, and elimination status regained, as demonstrated by the Americas eliminating measles twice before, most recently in 2024. Bolivia, Mexico and the United States are working to close immunity gaps through stronger vaccination, disease surveillance and outbreak response. These efforts focus on reaching unprotected people and detecting transmission early enough to prevent further spread.

UNICEF works with governments and partners in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries, including conflict zones and remote communities, to close immunity gaps. Its support includes catch-up vaccination campaigns and stronger routine immunisation services to reach children who have missed protection. The agency urges every government to maintain high vaccination coverage, strengthen disease surveillance, invest in health care and rebuild public confidence in vaccines.