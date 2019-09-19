Pain and palliative care unit set up for cancer patients at IGMC Shimla: Parmar

Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar on Thursday said pain and palliative care unit has been set up for cancer patients at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here. Parmer, in a statement issued here, said the facility was earlier available only at AIIMS in Delhi and PGI in Chandigarh.

The unit has been established at IGMC, Shimla, under the Radiotherapy and Oncology Department, he said. About 70 per cent of advanced cancer patients suffer from pain and the pain management of these patients was a challenge. This unit will treat the pain and other issues of advanced cancer patients through latest technology, he added.

