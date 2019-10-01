Maria Boavida appointed as Country Manager for GE Healthcare in Angola

GE Healthcare (GEHealthcare.com) has announced the appointment of Maria do Rosario Boavida as the Country Leader for Angola. Maria is the first Country Manager for GE Healthcare in Angola. Based in Luanda, she will lead the market strategy and growth plans for GE Healthcare with public and private sector partners in Angola.

Commenting on the appointment, Eyong Ebai, General Manager at GE Healthcare for West, Central & French Speaking Sub Saharan Africa, reiterated the company's commitment to work together with the government and private sector in order to develop sustainable outcome-based healthcare solutions in an effort to support Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"Empowering decision-making at a local level is at the core of our localization strategy for Angola. We believe that Maria's appointment is a further step in making our vision for the country a reality. We are also glad to bring on board someone with the experience in the healthcare industry and passion for the Angolan market to continue to drive our growth and meet our customers' healthcare needs in Angola," he said.

Maria joined GE Healthcare in June 2019 and brings 30 years of experience from the Pharmaceutical Industry working in Portugal as well as in Angola. She has been living in Angola in the last 10 years holding top managerial positions in companies such as Bayer HC where she was responsible for implementing, delivering and developing the pharmaceutical business specifically in the areas of Family Planning and Cardio diseases. Maria later joined Sanofi as the Country Manager for Angola where she introduced and implemented the use of insulin in diabetic patients by managing a program for healthcare professionals in both public and private sectors in Angola.

"I am honored and excited to take on this role to lead GE's Healthcare business in Angola, as we deliver on our mission of improving lives in moments that matter," said Maria do Rosario Boavida. "As a leader in healthcare, we will continue to align our solutions and initiatives with the country's National Health Development plan to assure access to basic health care for all people of Angola."

With over 120 years in Africa, GE is working with governments, NGOs and private sector partners to drive access to quality and affordable healthcare services through new delivery models in primary healthcare, providing capital solutions, advancing skills for healthcare professionals and providing technologies and innovations with clinically and economically relevant value propositions.

