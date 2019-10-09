UPDATE 1-Swedish hospital sounds all clear after testing patient for Ebola

Medical tests on a patient in southern Sweden for possible Ebola have detected no sign of the deadly virus, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The patient, who was not identified, arrived at the Skane University Hospital on Monday running a high fever after traveling in a region of Africa stricken by Ebola. "The patient was isolated and samples sent for analysis. The results showed that it was not a case of Ebola," Maria Josephson, head of infectious diseases at the hospital, said in a statement.

Authorities in east and central Africa have been on high alert for possible spillovers of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people since the middle of last year. Swedish medical authorities have carried out tests for Ebola on several patients in recent years, none of whom were shown to have been carrying the virus.

