Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts made in the health sector as India achieved a major milestone in providing benefit to over 50 Lakh people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

He said "An important milestone in the journey of creating a healthy India! It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat. Apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians."

(With Inputs from PIB)