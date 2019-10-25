TN Govt doctors go on strike, services partially hit Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI): More than 15,000 government doctors affiliated to Federation of Government Doctors Association on Friday launched an indefinite strike across Tamil Nadu pressing a four point charter of demands, including time bound promotions. As the government initiated talks with representatives of the federation failed, five doctors sat on a "fast unto death" in the premises of the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital here, demanding the immediate intervention of Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

In view of the strike by FOGDA, an umbrella outfit of five associations, inpatient and outpatient services were affected to a considerable extent. Emergency services, however, continued to be on. According to FOGDA representative Dr C Sundaresan, more than 15,000 government doctors are on strike.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) State Secretary Dr N Ravishankar, however, claimed TNGDA is the major association representing about 16,250 of the total of 18,000 government doctors. "We are not participating in the strike. We have decided to go on strike on October 30 and 31," Dr Ravishankar said.

Implementation of a Government Order that envisages time bound promotions, apart from ensuring appropriate patient doctor ratio in hospitals by amending another GO are among the demands. Bringing back the 50 per cent quota for government doctors in post graduate and super specialty streams is another demand.

Filling up posts and carrying out transfers through a transparent counselling process is the other long time representation of government doctors. "Over a period of time, the difference between Central and State doctors in a key head like basic pay itself is about Rs 40,000 for graduate doctors and Rs 80,000 for specialists," Dr Sundaresan told PTI.

The Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality, Dr Shanti Ravindranath, alleged wide disparity in pay structure between the Central government and Tamil Nadu government doctors. "What the Central government doctors receive in their 13th year of service (Rs 1,23,100) is received by Tamil Nadu government doctors in their 21st year," Dr Shanti claimed.

Implementation of the Government Order (GO 354-Payband 4) will address the issue, Dr Shanti, who was formerly with a leading Central government health care facility, said. A senior government health official told PTI that services were hit "only to an extent" in districts, including Tiruchirappalli in respect of primary health care.

At major hospitals and attached medical colleges, the situation was being "managed" with the support of non-service post graduate students and house surgeons, he added. Dr Sundaresan said the talks could not fructify "since the government did not come up with any offer." He said the government pointed to monsoon and fever cases, including dengue and Deepavali, to request calling off the strike.

The official said "the government is committed to protect the interests of doctors," adding that aspects like festival and fever cases were flagged during the talks. Tamil Nadu has 24 State-run medical colleges and 50 hospitals attached to such institutions, one multi super specialty hospital and a dental college hospital.

Also, there are over 25 district headquarters hospitals, 273 taluk and non taluk hospitals, 1,806 Primary health care centres, 8,713 health sub-centres, and 460 urban primary health centres..

