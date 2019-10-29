International Development News
NDHB Committee Chairman submits final report to Dr. Harsh Vardhan

NDHB will help in providing a common platform for integration of existing applications in the health domain and data which has existed in silos, either in public health facility, or, in private healthcare facility, in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoHFW_INDIA)

Urging the stakeholders to work towards implementing the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) in a time-bound manner, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that "Government of India is committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare, accessible to all up to the last mile. The digital health interventions are accelerating this transformation and have a huge potential for supporting Universal Health care." Sh. J. Satyanarayana, Former Chairman, UIDAI and Chairman of the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Committee submitted the final NDHB report to Dr. Harsh Vardhan, here today.

Shri. J. Satyanarayana provided a brief overview of the efforts that have gone into the preparation of the NDHB report and made a brief presentation on the overall framework as proposed in NDHB. He said that the priorities of the Government of India in health care were included in the National Health Policy 2017 and this recommendation report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has shown the implementation angle for achieving the same. He further added that this may be considered as the biggest leap of GoI towards achieving the goal of Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) with impetus on the Digital Healthcare component.

Dr. Harsh Vardhansaid that "The need of the hour is to create an ecosystem that can integrate the existing disparate health information systems and show a clear path for upcoming programs. There is a need to ensure convergence across these IT systems to monitor and provide health services in a robust and efficient manner. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has initiated efforts in the direction of a comprehensive, nationwide integrated e-Health system under National Digital Health Blueprint."

NDHB will help in providing a common platform for integration of existing applications in the health domain and data which has existed in silos, either in public health facility, or, in private healthcare facility, in India. It was also updated that building on the initial document of "National Health Stack" (NHS) by Niti Aayog, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has defined clear timelines, targets and the resources required for this digital convergence of Healthcare programs in India.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan referred to a vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi, to reach each individual of this country with services at their doorstep under Digital India Programme and hoped that implementation of NDHB with programs of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would benefit every individual.

He congratulated Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Sh. J. Satyanarayana for this extensive exercise which would transform India into a Digital healthcare economy and urged all stakeholders to work towards implementing the blueprint in a time-bound manner.

Dr.Neeta Verma, DG, NIC, Sh Alok Kumar, Advisor (Health), NITI Aayog and senior officials of the Ministry were also present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

