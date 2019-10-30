Indore hospitals directed to check systems after Oct 28 blaze

Hospitals in Indore have been directed to review fire fighting systems after a major fire gutted a tyre godown located near a healthcare facility on Monday, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia told PTI that a letter was issued to the local unit of the association of the private nursing homes directing them to make proper arrangements for fire safety in member hospitals.

The letter stated that 170 private hospitals in the city should check if the fire-fighting equipment are working properly. "In addition, the arrangement of safe exit of patients should be made in emergency situations," it stated.

Meanwhile in a statement, Apollo Hospitals clarified that the October 28 blaze did not occur at its facility. "The fire occurred ata godown adjacent to the hospital on the night of October 28 around 11 PM, and not in Apollo Hospital.

"But as a precautionary measure, we have taken all necessary actions to ensure the safety of our patients," it said. At least 45 patients from two floors of the Apple Hospital located near the godown were shifted to other wards as a precautionary measure in view of the fire..

