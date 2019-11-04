International Development News
Development News Edition

German health minister submits law banning conversion therapy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:37 IST
German health minister submits law banning conversion therapy
Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister submitted a draft law to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors on Monday, as a global movement to end discredited practices aiming to change a person's gender identity or sexual orientation gathers pace.

The bill proposed by Jens Spahn, who is openly gay, would punish those carrying out conversion therapy on under-18s, or coercing, deceiving or threatening anyone older into such treatment, punishable by up to a year in prison. Advertising or offering conversion therapy would carry a fine of 30,000 euros ($33,489).

"Homosexuality is not a disease. Therefore, even the term therapy is misleading," Spahn said in an emailed statement. "This supposed therapy makes you sick and not healthy. And a ban is also an important social signal to anyone who struggles with their homosexuality: you are okay the way you are."

Conversion therapies range from counseling to hypnosis and electric shock therapy and have been widely condemned by medical associations around the world as ineffective and detrimental to mental health. Worldwide, Malta, Ecuador, and Brazil have banned conversion therapy, according to ILGA, a network of LGBT+ rights groups. Britain, parts of Canada and Australia are also mulling bans.

Eighteen U.S. states outlaw conversion therapy for minors, according to the advocacy group Born Perfect. But in September, New York City began repealing its ban to avert a legal challenge by a conservative Christian group. The draft German law stated that the risks conversion therapy pose to people's health, and the right to determine one's sexual orientation, outweighed concerns about religious freedom.

"It is clear that such measures are associated with significant risks of depression, anxiety or loss of sexual feelings," the draft said. "The suicide risk of participants in so-called conversion therapies increases significantly."

A survey by U.S. suicide-prevention group The Trevor Project found 42% of LGBT+ youth who underwent conversion therapy had reported a suicide attempt in the last year. There is no timetable yet for the proposed law to be considered by parliament, but a final vote is likely to be next year, a spokesman for Germany's ministry of health said. ($1 = 0.8958 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019