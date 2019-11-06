Pak hands over body of Sikh pilgrim to BSF
Pakistan on Wednesday handed over the body of a Sikh pilgrim, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore, to the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border, officials said.
Jaswinder Singh (53) was part of a 'jatha' (delegation) that left for Pakistan on Tuesday for the upcoming 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and to pay obeisance at various Sikh shrines, they said.
After reaching Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, Singh complained of acute chest pain and breathlessness. He was admitted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology where he died due to a sudden cardiac arrest, the officials said.
