Almost 100 pc children in Bengal completely immunised: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that almost a hundred percent children in the state have been "completely immunized". On World Immunisation Day, Banerjee stressed the importance of immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases and said it is essential for a healthy life.

"Today is World Immunisation Day. Immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases is essential for a healthy life. You will be happy to know that almost 100 percent of the children in #Bengal have been completely immunized," Banerjee tweeted.

World Immunisation Day is celebrated every year on this day to raise the awareness level of the people about the importance of getting timely vaccinations against vaccine-preventable diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)