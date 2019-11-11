International Development News
Development News Edition

Danger to Sharif's health increasing due to delay in his travel abroad: Party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:15 IST
Danger to Sharif's health increasing due to delay in his travel abroad: Party

The danger to Nawaz Sharif's health is increasing due to a delay in his travel abroad for treatment, his party has said, as the ailing former Pakistan prime minister awaits removal of his name from the no fly-list. The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo agreed on Friday to go to the UK for the treatment, heeding doctors' advice and accepting his family's request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday morning.

The government could not remove Sharif's name from the no fly-list (Exist Control List-ECL) as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was not available to issue no objection certificate in this case. According to doctors, Sharif's departure process needs to be speeded up, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

Aurangzeb said that doctors had given the former prime minister a heavy dose of steroids to prepare him for his travel abroad. She said that it will become almost impossible to shift Sharif overseas for treatment in case of a medical emergency.

"Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad is being delayed by the delay in taking his name off the ECL," Geo News quoted Aurangzeb as saying said. "Doctors have said that he cannot be given heavy doses of steroids time and again." "Doctors have said that Sharif needs to be shifted abroad immediately," she said.

"A delay in his travel is increasing dangers to his health," she tweeted. She said that doctors were doing their best to increase the platelet count of the former prime minister to ensure his health does not deteriorate when he travels.

On Saturday, Sharif's platelet count was over 20,000. The Pakistan government decided to let Sharif go abroad for treatment due to his critical medical conditions.

Earlier, Maryam said, "Mian sahib’s condition is very critical and he must go abroad for diagnosis of his disease and treatment. Doctors of the government and private medical boards have exhausted all options and they have unanimously recommended his treatment abroad." "I wanted to stay with my father during his treatment (in London), but my passport is with the court. My thoughts and prayers will be with my father when he gets treatment,” she said.

The Sharif family approached the Ministry of Interior, requesting the removal of Sharif's name from the ECL to pave way for the three-time prime minister to fly abroad for medical treatment. Sharif suffered an angina attack during his hospitalisation and also suffers from diabetes.

Sharif was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat jail but last month he was sent to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case.

On October 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption case for eight weeks on medical grounds. The Sharif family has denied all corruption charges and termed them as politically motivated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leaders remember Seshan's contribution to electoral reforms

Several top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday condoled&#160;the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan, with Rahul Gandhi saying&#160;there was a time when election commissioners were impartial...

Ashok Leyland shares plunge 7 pc in early trade after Q2 results

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Monday plunged over 7 per cent in early trade after the company reported 92.61 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip tanked 7 per cent to Rs 71.20 on the BSE.At the N...

Raptors knock off Lakers for 10th straight time

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the short-handed Toronto Raptors used a second-half surge to defeat the host Los Angeles Lakers 113-104 on Sunday night. Fred VanVleet had 23 points and 10 assists for the Raptors,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares a sea of red as HK chaos hits sentiment

Asian shares sank on Monday, the safe-haven yen rose and gold jumped following a fresh escalation of violence in Hong Kong while uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war. Hong Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019