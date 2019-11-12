Air pollution exposure giving rise to cardiovascular disease, says Delhi doctor

The spike in the air pollution in Delhi is not only giving rise to lung-related diseases but also cardiovascular diseases, as per Dr Manoj Kumar, the Director of the Department of Cardiology at Max Hospital here. "The pollution level in Delhi which use to be around 100-200 is now around 600. It is very dangerous for people. It is increasing cardiovascular diseases along with lung-related diseases. People having chronic diseases and bronchitis asthma are the worst hit," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Kumar also added that the increase in air pollution also led to blood clotting among the patients. He also suggested a few measures which should be taken by the people to combat the menace of air pollution.

"People should use only qualified masks. Water should be sprinkled to settle down the dust particles. One can also buy air purifiers for getting cleaner air," the doctor said. Kumar further said that there is a dire need to reduce vehicles on Delhi roads as they are the main contributors to the increase of air pollution in the national capital.

During winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Not only that, but a dip in temperature along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground. (ANI)

