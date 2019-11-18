International Development News
Manipal Hospitals Koramangala Launches Teddy Bear Clinic in Association with Podar Jumbo Kids Plus, Koramangala on Account of Children's Day

  • PR Newswire
  • Bangalore
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 11:11 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 11:02 IST
With an aim to educate and remove fear or misconceptions towards hospitals and medical treatments, Manipal Hospitals Koramangala launched a unique Teddy Bear clinic for schoolchildren in association with Podar Jumbo kids plus on account of Children's day. The main objective of Teddy Bear clinics is to reduce children's fear of doctors, hospitals, and medical procedures and to enhance their knowledge of health.

At the Teddy Bear clinic, children were exposed to emergencies that occurred and were asked to act as the parents of a teddy bear patient while taking them through emergencies that can occur. The children were given small steth (artificial) and were taught why the steth is placed on the chest, cleaning the wounds, using bandages and tetanus shots usage upon emergency with artificial syringes. The kids were awarded with a Degree stating that 'I won the Doctors degree from Manipal paediatrics, Koramangala'.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Baliwanth A, Consultant - Paediatrician said, "Children are often unfamiliar with the hospital environment. The main aim of Teddy Bear clinic is to reduce children's fear of doctors, hospitals, and medical procedures and to enhance their knowledge of health. The teddy bear clinic model is a preventive health and education mechanism for school-aged children to learn about wellness and to decrease anxiety about going to the hospital and provide them 'hands-on' approach. The objective of the session is to eliminate the fear of hospital, get trained on the first aid techniques through hands on course."

Expressing her happiness over the teddy bear clinic Ms. Bindu Podar , said, "We are delighted to partner with Koramangala clinic to offer a unique experience for children. The sessions conducted were informative and children participated with much enthusiasm and vigor. Since children are often unfamiliar with the hospital environment, they tend to use their wild imaginations to create fantasies and distort information regarding hospitals. This was the perfect platform where children could shed their fear and inhibitions."

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 7 tertiary care, 5 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, today Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,900 beds across 15 hospitals. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from across the globe. Manipal Hospitals has one-day care clinic in Lagos, Nigeria. Manipal Hospitals is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified. Manipal Hospitals is also the most respected hospital company in India and the most patient recommended hospital in India by consumer survey.

