International Development News
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Bubonic plague case in China; new study on stents vs medicines and more

Health News Roundup: Bubonic plague case in China; new study on stents vs medicines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Merck and Bayer's heart drug meets main goal of late-stage study

Merck & Co Inc said on Monday an experimental treatment being developed with Bayer AG for patients with worsening chronic heart failure met the main goal of a late-stage study. Compared to placebo, the drug, vericiguat, reduced the risk of heart failure hospitalization or cardiovascular death in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) when given in combination with available therapies, Merck said.

China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case

China's Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the country's health officials that the risk of an outbreak was minimal. The health commission of the autonomous region said a 55-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease after he ate wild rabbit meat on Nov. 5.

Stents no better than drugs for many heart patients: U.S. study

Many patients with severe but stable heart disease who routinely undergo invasive procedures to clear and prop open clogged arteries would do as well by just taking medications and making lifestyle changes, U.S. researchers reported on Saturday. If adopted into practice, the findings could save hundreds of millions of dollars a year in healthcare costs, researchers said.

Explainer: Don't panic about China's "Black Death" plague cases

China reported a third case of bubonic plague on Sunday after two other plague cases were revealed last week, but the disease remains rare despite its fearsome reputation and authorities say the cases appear unrelated.

Novartis shifts Shanghai's focus from research to early development

Novartis is halting early-stage research in Shanghai and shifting the site's focus to commercial development three years after the Swiss drugmaker christened the new $1 billion campus as its Chinese drug discovery hub. About 150 of some 1,300 Shanghai staffers will lose their research jobs, while Novartis plans to add 340 new positions over the next four years to develop up-and-coming drug prospects.

India says e-cigarette ban implies use of devices also prohibited

The Indian government has told a court that its federal ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes implies that their use is also prohibited, legal documents seen by Reuters showed, in a further clampdown on the devices. Citing health risks, India in September banned the import, manufacture, sale, advertisement, storage and distribution of e-cigarettes, dashing future plans of companies such as U.S.-based Juul Labs and Philip Morris International.

Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Novartis AG on Friday won U.S. approval for its experimental sickle cell disease drug, Adakveo, making it the first of several proposed new therapies designed to offer lasting relief for patients with the debilitating blood disease to get U.S. regulatory clearance. The drug will be priced between $84,852 and $113,136 per year for most patients, who will be infused by a healthcare provider with between three and four vials each month, Novartis said.

China to launch inspection on use of illegal African swine fever vaccines

China's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will launch an investigation into the illegal production, sale and use of African swine fever vaccines in the country, citing online reports of their use by some farmers. No country has yet approved a vaccine for the usually deadly hog disease, although several institutes around the world are trying to develop one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French PM Édouard Philippe strengthen ties with Senegal to combat irregular migration

Senegal and France have renewed their cooperation on November 17 against irregular migration. The step has been taken after the visit of French Prime Minister douard Philippe to Senegals capital, Dakar.The Prime Minister of France, douard P...

UPDATE 2-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

Kuwaits caretaker prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined to be reappointed as premier in the OPEC oil producer on Monday, rebuffing the offer from the ruling emir after submitting the governments resignation last week.The cabinet r...

India ranks 59 on IMD World Talent Ranking Report

India has slipped 6 places to 59 rank on a global annual list of 63 countries, due to low quality of life and expenditure on education, according to the latest edition of IMD World Talent Ranking, which was topped by Switzerland. The rankin...

Points not revenge on mind against Oman: Chhetri

India are not looking at revenge but full points against Oman, skipper Sunil Chhetri said on Monday as they gear up to take on the hosts in a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match here on Tuesday. Omna had beaten India 2-1 in Guwahati in Septembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019