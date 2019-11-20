International Development News
Development News Edition

Danish study rejects link between abortion and suicide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 05:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 05:00 IST
Danish study rejects link between abortion and suicide
Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

Having an abortion does not increase women's risk of suicide, a study in The Lancet Psychiatry found on Tuesday, amid growing global debate about liberalising laws that ban the procedure.

The first comprehensive study into the link between abortion and attempted suicide - based on data from 520,000 Danish women over 17 years - found pre-existing mental health problems were the strongest risk factor for women trying to end their lives. "The view that having an abortion leads to suicidal thoughts, plans, or even suicide attempts has been used to inform abortion policies in some regions of the world," said lead author Julia R. Steinberg from the University of Maryland.

"The evidence from our study does not support this notion." Despite a flurry of restrictions passed by U.S. states, the global trend is towards liberalisation. Six in 10 women of reproductive age live in countries that broadly allow abortion, the Center for Reproductive Rights advocacy group says.

Argentina is the latest to consider changing its law as centre-left President-elect Alberto Fernandez - who has described reproductive rights as a public health issue - readies to take office on Dec. 10. Researchers found that among women who had a first-trimester abortion, 8.9 in 1,000 made a non-fatal suicide attempt in the year before the procedure, while 8.6 per 1,000 did in the year directly after.

The authors said the similarities in the rate indicated that the suicide attempts could not be attributed to the abortion. Five or more years after an abortion, 2.2 in 1,000 women attempted suicide, a marginally higher rate than the 2 per 1,000 women who did not have an abortion who tried to kill themselves.

Suicide attempts were mostly closely associated with having previous contact with psychiatric services or use of medication to treat depression, anxiety or psychosis, the study found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Human rights situation in Nicaragua 'critical,' regional body says

The Organization of American States said on Tuesday that Nicaragua was experiencing a critical human rights situation that had upset the countrys constitutional order, following President Daniel Ortegas crackdown on opponents. Major demonst...

SEMI, Partners Launch Largest Microelectronics Education Initiative Co-Funded by Erasmus+ Program

&#160;SEMI and 19 partners from 14 countries today launched an initiative to fill the skills gap and boost workforce diversity by tightening collaboration between the microelectronics industry and education providers. The project, dubbed ME...

Cricket-NZ's Ferguson misses out on test debut against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed out in making his long awaited test debut against England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval on Wednes...

UPDATE 4-After meeting AFL-CIO, Pelosi says USMCA must be enforceable for workers to win passage

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday conditioned her support for a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal on better enforcement of its labor provisions, defying pressure by the Trump administration to get the deal done q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019