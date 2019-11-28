Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala is "recovering well" post bypass surgery, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday. Vala, 80, was admitted to the Fortis hospital at Bannerghatta road on November 24 for a planned coronary artery bypass surgery in a private capacity without protocol to avoid disturbing other patients and their relatives, the hospital said in a release.

Post completion of tests, the surgery was successfully performed the next day by Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman, Department of Cardio Vascular Sciences, it said. A successful quadruple coronary bypass surgery was done on a beating heart without any heart lung machine or stopping the heart to make it easy on his body, the release said.

According to the Hospital, post-surgery, Vala was kept in the intensive care unit for two days for recovery reasons, and at present, he has been shifted to a special room and is expected to be discharged soon. "His excellency, Shri Vajubhai Vala was seen by me after an angiogram, post which he was suggested to undergo a coronary bypass surgery.

He had a diabetic, tight and calcific triple vessel coronary disease with episodes of unstable anginas. He recovered swiftly after the surgery and was taken off the ventilator as soon as he was shifted to the ICU after the surgery," Dr Jawali said. No blood transfusion was needed, the doctor said.

He was put on a fast-track protocol of physiotherapy rehabilitation the same evening of the surgery. "Post-surgery, he has been responding well to treatment and is walking around and would be discharged soon," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Wednesday visited Vala at the hospital and wished him speedy recovery. Though Valas five-year term ended on August 31, he has been continuing in office with no new announcement from the centre on his replacement or continuity.

Vala, the former Gujarat Assembly Speaker and an old trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on September 1, 2014 sworn in as governor of Karnataka..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)