US govt invested $1.6bn in Côte d'Ivoire since 2004 to combat against HIV/AIDS: report

A latest note from the United States Embassy in Abidjan has revealed that the US government has invested around USD 1.6 billion since 2004 to assist Côte d'Ivoire control the HIV epidemic.

The report is made public on Monday on the occasion of World AIDS Day 2019, a year marking the 16th anniversary of the United States' support for the fight against HIV/AIDS under the Plan. "In Côte d'Ivoire, the US government has invested nearly USD 1.6 billion since 2004 to help the country control the HIV epidemic," an editorial of the US Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Richard Bell.

Some 264,000 people are receiving antiretroviral treatment in Côte d'Ivoire, saving lives and preventing the transmission of the virus. This is thanks to the efforts of the PEPFAR implementing agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Defense (DoD) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Over 2.5 million people have received counselling and testing services, including nearly 667,000 pregnant women and more than 251,000 orphans and vulnerable children in care. In addition, more than 23,000 adolescent girls and young women have been sensitized through the DREAMS project.

The prevalence of HIV in Côte d'Ivoire has decreased from 7 percent in 2003 to 2.6 percent in 2018. This represents around 110,000 fewer people infected with this deadly virus. "It is unrealistic to expect US taxpayers to continue to fund 70 percent of the fight against HIV / AIDS in Côte d'Ivoire indefinitely," Richard Bell said.

Over the last 38 years, the HIV pandemic has devastated countries and communities around the world. Established 16 years ago, the US government wants through PEPFAR to address the urgent need to boost the global response to HIV / AIDS.