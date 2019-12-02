Left Menu
Development News Edition

US govt invested $1.6bn in Côte d'Ivoire since 2004 to combat against HIV/AIDS: report

US govt invested $1.6bn in Côte d'Ivoire since 2004 to combat against HIV/AIDS: report
Over 2.5 million people have received counseling and testing services, including nearly 667,000 pregnant women and more than 251,000 orphans and vulnerable children in care. Image Credit: Pixabay

A latest note from the United States Embassy in Abidjan has revealed that the US government has invested around USD 1.6 billion since 2004 to assist Côte d'Ivoire control the HIV epidemic.

The report is made public on Monday on the occasion of World AIDS Day 2019, a year marking the 16th anniversary of the United States' support for the fight against HIV/AIDS under the Plan. "In Côte d'Ivoire, the US government has invested nearly USD 1.6 billion since 2004 to help the country control the HIV epidemic," an editorial of the US Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Richard Bell.

Some 264,000 people are receiving antiretroviral treatment in Côte d'Ivoire, saving lives and preventing the transmission of the virus. This is thanks to the efforts of the PEPFAR implementing agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Defense (DoD) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Over 2.5 million people have received counselling and testing services, including nearly 667,000 pregnant women and more than 251,000 orphans and vulnerable children in care. In addition, more than 23,000 adolescent girls and young women have been sensitized through the DREAMS project.

The prevalence of HIV in Côte d'Ivoire has decreased from 7 percent in 2003 to 2.6 percent in 2018. This represents around 110,000 fewer people infected with this deadly virus. "It is unrealistic to expect US taxpayers to continue to fund 70 percent of the fight against HIV / AIDS in Côte d'Ivoire indefinitely," Richard Bell said.

Over the last 38 years, the HIV pandemic has devastated countries and communities around the world. Established 16 years ago, the US government wants through PEPFAR to address the urgent need to boost the global response to HIV / AIDS.

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

An American woman who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew criticized the royals ridiculous excuses in an interview to be broadcast Monday. The interview was recorded before Andrews own BBC interview, ...

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of...

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit south

Marseille, Dec 2 AFP Three people were swept to their deaths by floodwaters in the south of France and three emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while seeking to rescue victims, officials said Monday. Twelve people h...

Brazil in touch with U.S. officials on surprise steel, aluminum tariffs -source

The Brazilian government is in touch with the U.S. Trade Representatives office and other agencies about U.S. President Donald Trumps surprise decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, according to a source familiar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019