Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-UKAD calls for strict sanctions on Russia for state-sponsored doping

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:44 IST
Doping-UKAD calls for strict sanctions on Russia for state-sponsored doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency must impose the "strongest possible sanctions" on Russia for its state-sponsored doping because athletes around the world have suffered as a result, the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency said on Friday. A WADA compliance committee recommended last week that Russia receive a four-year Olympic ban, which would keep it out of next year's Tokyo Games, as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for having provided the agency with doctored and incomplete laboratory data.

The compliance committee's recommendations will be put to the executive committee at meetings in Paris on Monday. "The UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission is calling on the members of the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) to implement the strongest possible sanctions to protect sport when they meet next week," it said in a statement.

"We all have a genuine interest in ensuring athlete welfare and fair play stay at the heart of the sports movement, regardless of nationality. "As a result of the systematic and institutional Russian doping scandal, many athletes from many nationalities have had their medals, moment on the podium and health violated, and many Russian athletes have fallen victim to an oppressive doping system."

RUSADA was initially suspended after a 2015 WADA report found evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport involving athletes across many sports. UKAD also called on the International Paralympic and Olympic Committees to impose sanctions on Russia.

"We believe WADA should implement a total ban of Russian athletes in all competitions until the international community... have confidence that cheating on this scale has been eliminated and that integrity in sport can begin to be restored," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Windies should leave India as better team, not necessarily winning: Lara

West Indies batting icon Brian Lara on Friday said the Kieron Pollard-led side should target becoming an improved outfit by the end of its limited-overs series against India here even if it fails to win much in the rubber. West Indies and I...

Siddha Makes Smart Homes Affordable

Siddha&#160;GroupEast Indias leading real estate developer today launched Siddha Smart Homes. This home automation facility is being introduced for all the new buyers in all Siddha Group projects, pan IndiaRenowned Actress, Ms Ritabhari Cha...

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on the YouTubes most trending music ...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi cleric says no foreign meddling to choose new PM, in nod to Iran

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian dominance in the country a week after incumbent Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would resign. Grand A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019