Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-USOPC expresses doubt over clean 'neutral' Russia athletes after ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 06:23 IST
Doping-USOPC expresses doubt over clean 'neutral' Russia athletes after ban
Image Credit: Flickr

A top U.S. Olympic official on Friday expressed doubt over whether any Russian competitors could prove clean to compete as neutral athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Games after Russia was barred from competition for doping violations.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Monday that Russia was banned from top global sporting competition for four years, including the upcoming summer and winter Olympics, after determining that Moscow had interfered with doping tests. But while the ruling precludes Russian athletes from competing under their own flag, those who can prove they are clean could potentially enter the 2020 Olympics as neutral participants.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons said the U.S. board was skeptical such a determination would be possible. "Considering the data manipulation that occurred – right up until the 11th hour of WADA's investigation – it's going to be incredibly difficult for clean Russian athletes to prove they're innocent," Lyons told reporters.

"It's very difficult for us to see how justice can be served and how there will be a true deterrent against future corruption if any of the athletes from Russia have the right to compete in Tokyo under any flag, neutral or otherwise." Lyons stopped short of endorsing a blanket ban, saying that it was not for the USOPC to decide whether adequate means of evaluating Russian competitors exist.

The saga is the latest black eye for Russia's powerhouse athletic federation after a 2015 report WADA commissioned showed evidence of widespread doping by Russian athletes. A defiant Russia criticized the use of collective punishment in the sanctions and blamed politics, not its own sports officials, for the ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019