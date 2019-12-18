Left Menu
Development News Edition

Menopause complicates good night's sleep: Study

The value of a good sleep can't be underestimated, especially during the transition period like post menopause that causes sleep problems.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:44 IST
Menopause complicates good night's sleep: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The value of a good sleep can't be underestimated, especially during the transition period like post menopause that causes sleep problems. Sleep complaints are common during the menopause transition. A new study from Canada compared sleep quality, sleep duration, and sleep disorders between postmenopausal and pre/perimenopausal women and documented increased sleep problems postmenopause.

Study results are published online in - Menopause -- the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). Sleep disorders are one of the more common complaints during menopause, affecting 40% to 60% of perimenopausal and postmenopausal women.

Not only do they impair a woman's quality of life, but they also can lead to major health problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and anxiety. Multiple specific sleep disorders are also age-related, including obstructive sleep apnoea, periodic leg movements during sleep, rapid eye movement sleep behavior, and change in the normal sleep cycle.

Although multiple studies have already examined age-related sleep problems, few considered the effect of menopause status. This new study involving more than 6,100 Canadian women sought to demonstrate how sleep was affected as a woman progressed through the menopause transition.

Researchers confirmed that, compared with premenopausal and perimenopausal women, postmenopausal women required more time to fall asleep (in excess of 30 min) and were more likely to suffer from sleep-onset insomnia disorder and obstructive sleep apnoea. Study results appear in the article "Effects of menopause on sleep quality and sleep disorders: Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging."

"This study highlights links between menopause and insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea. Given the known associations with poorer health, sleep problems should be identified and addressed in menopausal women," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Brexit woes drag on domestic firms, exporters buoy FTSE

UK shares more exposed to the domestic economy eased further on Wednesday, hurt by renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union. The FTSE 250 inched...

UPDATE 7-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. in House debate before impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...

JNU to conduct exams through different modes

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has announced to conduct examinations in different modes and will be taking it through home assignments, quizzes, term papers, presentations, sessional examinations etc. The decision has been taken following ...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019