Raj: 6 medical personnel of Alwar hospital suspended over newborn's death

The Rajasthan government suspended six medical personnel of the government hospital in Alwar, including two doctors, in connection with the death of a newborn who was critically injured in a fire that broke out at the facility on Tuesday. According to a government order issued on Wednesday, two doctors -- Mahesh Kumar Sharma and Kripal Singh, three nursing staff and a ward boy were suspended.

The services of two contractual workers were also terminated based on the report of a preliminary enquiry into the incident. A newborn girl, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries after a fire broke out at the Alwar hospital, succumbed to her injuries at JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur earlier in the day.

The fire was caused by a short-circuit, officials said. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma had said earlier that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty in the incident. (ANI)

