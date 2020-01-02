Various issues including death of infants in Kota discussed with Sonia Gandhi: Rajasthan Congress in-charge

Various issues including the death of infants at Kota hospital were discussed during the meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday, said Congress' Rajasthan affairs in-charge Avinash Pandey. Pandey, who met Gandhi at her residence here, told ANI: "It was a pre-scheduled meeting in which various issues were discussed. She is very serious about Kota issue (infant deaths). The Chief Minister (Rajasthan) has sent a detailed report to her."

Eight more infants died at a hospital in Kota in the past two days, taking the total toll of children who died in the hospital last month to 100. Dr Amrit Lal Bairwa, who heads the Pediatric Department at JK Lone Hospital, said three children died on December 30 and five more on December 31. "All of them were newborns," he said.

Bairwa said that all of them had "low-birth-weight and hypothermia." Seventy-seven children had died in the hospital till December 24. (ANI)

