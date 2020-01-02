Left Menu
Harsh Vardhan writes to Rajasthan CM over Kota hospital deaths, assures him of centre's support

With the death toll of infants in JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota mounting to over 100 in nearly a month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that he has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, requesting him to look into the matter and assured him of "all kind of support" from the centre on the same.

Harsh Vardhan writes to Rajasthan CM over Kota hospital deaths, assures him of centre's support
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

With the death toll of infants in JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota mounting to over 100 in nearly a month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that he has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, requesting him to look into the matter and assured him of "all kind of support" from the centre on the same. "I have written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting him to look into the matter. We have assured all kind of support from our side. The number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to last few years," Vardhan said.

He also urged for a joint effort by administration, doctors and others to evaluate the cause and ensure that there was no lack of facility at the hospital. "I believe that all people concerned, including the state government, hospital administration, doctors should get into the depth of the matter and if they need any sort of help, including the financial assistance, they should ask for it so that there is no lack of facility," he added.

Three more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 103, an official said on Thursday. All three died during the treatment. While one was admitted here due to drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred from another hospital.

The three-member state government committee of doctors was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24. After examining the situation at the hospital, the Rajasthan government committee found that Kota's JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there. As per the government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December, following which, Ashok Gehlot-led government is being targetted by the BJP and other opposition parties in the state. (ANI)

