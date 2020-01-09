Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh; over 15,000 birds culled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:35 IST
Bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh; over 15,000 birds culled

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from a state-run poultry farm in Chhattigsarh's Korea district, prompting the authorities to cull over 15,000 birds and step up vigil on poultry birds within 10 km radius of the affected area, officials said on Thursday. So far, 15,426 chickens and quails have been culled and 30,000 eggs destroyed after the highly contagious H5N1 virus was detected among birds at the poultry farm and hatchery in Baikunthpur town, located around 300 km from here, they said.

There has been no case of infection in humans so far due to the outbreak of the avian influenza, they said. "After some chickens and quails were found dead on December 7 last yearin the farm, their samples were collected and sent to local laboratories for testing," Dr R S Baghel, deputy director, veterinary department, Korea, told PTI.

When the disease was not properly detected, samples were further sent to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh where veterinarians suggested symptoms of chronic respiratory disease, following which their line of treatment was followed. "Despite the treatment, the abnormal deaths of birds continued," Baghel said.

Later, the samples were sent to Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases where tests were found positive for the H5N1 virus on December 23, he said. "Immediately after getting reports of bird flu, we took permission from the Korea district administration, as per the standard procedure, and culled all 15,426 birds (chickens and quails) and destroyed 30,000 eggs in the farm and its adjoining areas," the official said.

Of the total culled birds, nearly 641 chickens were being reared by locals within one km radius of the farm. The locals were given compensation for the culling of their birds, he said. "We have completed the culling process and sealed the farm. After sanitising the area in 10 km of its radius, we submitted a report to the state's directorate of veterinary services on Wednesday," Baghel said.

"No human has been affected due to the outbreak and the situation is under control. We are waiting for further directives from the higher authorities," he said. The official said for the next three months, they will be conducting surveillance in 10 km radius of the affected area during which blood samples of birds will be regularly sent to Bhopal for testing.

"We will continue our observation for next three months," he added. Meanwhile, state veterinary services director C R Prasanna said, "No human has so far been affected due to the avian influenza and workers at the poultry farm at Baikunthpur have been given medicines as a precautionary measure." Nearly 40 villages fall within the purview of 10 km radius of the affected area from where random sampling of poultry birds will be done for next three months to check whether they are infected with the avian influenza, he said.

"Necessary steps are being taken to prevent bird flu from spreading to other areas," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Police among four dead in Vietnam land clash

Three policemen and a villager died Thursday in rare violent clashes with Vietnams communist authorities over disputed land around a military-owned Hanoi airport. Construction of the Mieu Mon facility has been a long-running sore for villag...

Asia Pacific air passenger markets report 3.4 pc growth: AAPA

Preliminary traffic figures for November released on Thursday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines AAPA showed international air passenger markets recorded a further increase in demand, stimulated by the availability of affordable ai...

India bans import of desiccated coconut priced below Rs 150 per kg

The government has banned imports of desiccated coconut priced below Rs 150 per kg, a moved aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of the commodity. Desiccated coconut is grated and dried form of coconut used in the food industry.Import of...

Report: Road accident in Iran kills 19 people, injures 24

A bus plunged into a ravine in northern Iran early on Thursday morning, killing 19 people and injuring 24, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported. According to the report, the accident happened in the northern province of Mazandaran. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020