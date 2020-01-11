Telangana: Father booked for allegedly throttling 5-year-old daughter to death

A woman has alleged that her husband, an alcoholic, throttled her five-year-old daughter to death. A case has been registered in this regard. Police on Saturday received a complaint from Ganga Bhavani, (24), stating that she got married eight years ago with Durgaiah and the couple has two daughters -- Sindhu (7) and Yamini (5).

The complainant further said Durgaiah is an alcoholic and harasses her for money. "Last night Durgaiah came to his residence in an inebriated condition and had heated discussion with Bhavani. He threatened to kill her along with her two daughters. He later went to sleep. Today Bhavani woke up in the wee hours, got her children ready for the school and left her residence at 7 am asking her husband to drop the children to the school," said Ashok Reddy, Circle Inspector, LB Nagar police station.

"When Bhavani returned to her residence from work, she noticed Yamini lying on the bed in an unconscious state. Bhavani along with her brother shifted Yamini to a nearby hospital, where the doctors examined and declared Yamini brought dead. Bhavani alleged that Durgaiah had throttled her daughter to death," added Reddy. A case has been registered under Sector 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body has been shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

