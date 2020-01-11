Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: Father booked for allegedly throttling 5-year-old daughter to death

A woman has alleged that her husband, an alcoholic, throttled her five-year-old daughter to death. A case has been registered in this regard.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:14 IST
Telangana: Father booked for allegedly throttling 5-year-old daughter to death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman has alleged that her husband, an alcoholic, throttled her five-year-old daughter to death. A case has been registered in this regard. Police on Saturday received a complaint from Ganga Bhavani, (24), stating that she got married eight years ago with Durgaiah and the couple has two daughters -- Sindhu (7) and Yamini (5).

The complainant further said Durgaiah is an alcoholic and harasses her for money. "Last night Durgaiah came to his residence in an inebriated condition and had heated discussion with Bhavani. He threatened to kill her along with her two daughters. He later went to sleep. Today Bhavani woke up in the wee hours, got her children ready for the school and left her residence at 7 am asking her husband to drop the children to the school," said Ashok Reddy, Circle Inspector, LB Nagar police station.

"When Bhavani returned to her residence from work, she noticed Yamini lying on the bed in an unconscious state. Bhavani along with her brother shifted Yamini to a nearby hospital, where the doctors examined and declared Yamini brought dead. Bhavani alleged that Durgaiah had throttled her daughter to death," added Reddy. A case has been registered under Sector 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body has been shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fourth Armed Forces Veterans' Day to be celebrated in Chandimandir Cantt on Jan 14

The fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day will be celebrated at Chandimandir Cantonment on January 14, according to Public Relations Officer PRO Defence on Saturday. The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognitio...

Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations

Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this years BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britains top pop music honours. Both will contest the same categories at ...

Six dead in explosion at chemical factory in Boisar, Maha

At least six persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtras Palghar district on Saturday evening, police officials said. Boisar is over 100 km away from Mumbai. The under-construction plant of Ank P...

Two officials booked as tehsil's revenue records go missing: SDM

Fourteen bags containing revenue records of Ghorawal tehsil of the Sonbhadra district have gone missing, prompting the district administration to lodge a criminal case against two revenue officials, said an official. Fourteen out of the 35 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020