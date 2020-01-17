Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genetics might explain the difference in our ability to ward off gut infections

Individuals vary in the capability of their immune systems to ward off gut infections due to bacteria viruses and other pathogens, but the latest research suggests that part of this can be explained by genetic factors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 09:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 09:16 IST
Genetics might explain the difference in our ability to ward off gut infections
Individuals vary in their capability to ward off gut infections. Image Credit: ANI

Individuals vary in the capability of their immune systems to ward off gut infections due to bacteria viruses and other pathogens, but the latest research suggests that part of this can be explained by genetic factors. Now, scientists at EPFL's Institute of Bioengineering have published two papers in Genome Biology that make significant headway in uncovering the mechanisms by which genetics influences the ability of an organism to mount an immune reaction to an invading gut pathogen. The research was carried out by Michael Frochaux and Maroun Bou Sleiman from Bart Deplancke's research group at EPFL.

The scientists turned to the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster to study this phenomenon since it shares many of the biological pathways involved in fighting gut infections in humans. The scientists studied a large panel of genetically distinct fruit fly lines, which vary greatly in their ability to resist gut infection by the severe pathogen Pseudomonas entomophila. To better understand the molecular origin of this variation, the researchers isolated infected guts from each fly line and explored them using a wide array of approaches.

In the first paper, the researchers show that gut infection changes RNA splicing, which affects the production of messenger RNA (mRNA), a crucial molecule in the path from gene to protein. Specifically, the infection seems to lengthen one end of several mRNAs. "It is as if the organism intends to add more information in these mRNAs that could then be exploited to further fine-tune the overall gut immune response," says Deplancke. The change in mRNA length seems to be mediated through a protein called Lark, which binds RNA to form a complex involved in gene expression. When this complexing ability is lost, the fruit flies were less able to recover from a severe gut infection, clearly demonstrating the importance of this process in gut immunity.

The second paper reports the discovery of a number of genetic variants that alter the levels of gene expression in the gut following infection. One particular variant could be directly linked to variation in infection resistance because it modulates the expression level of a gene called Nutcracker. More resistant fly lines showed higher Nutcracker expression compared to less resistant ones. "This study provides an intriguing example of how variation in the non-coding part of the genome could still critically affect complex traits such as height or disease susceptibility," says Deplancke. "In this case, this includes gut immunocompetence, so we need to consider the whole genome and not just its genes". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • EPFL

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

On this day, Kumble became third bowler to pick up 600 wickets in Tests

It was on January 17, 2008, that spinner Anil Kumble became the third bowler in international cricket to pick up 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. Kumble, commonly known as Jumbo, achieved the feat against Australia during the ...

21 killed in Idlib following airstrike by Assad govt

At least 21 people were killed in Syrias rebel-held Idlib province following an air raid by President Bashar al-Assad government and its Russian allies. The strikes were launched on Thursday defying a new ceasefire agreement brokered by Tur...

Kang grabs two-shot lead at LPGA Tournament of Champions

American Danielle Kang birdied six of the first 10 holes on her way to an eight-under par 63 opening round to seize a two-stroke lead at the season-opening LPGA Tournament of Champions. Kang, whose parents are from South Korea, qualified fo...

Klinsmann eyes shock win over ex-club Bayern in Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann is planning a party if Hertha Berlin beat his former employers Bayern Munich on Sunday despite doubts about the validity of his coaching licence, as the Bundesliga resumes this weekend after a four-week break. Since taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020