Central team of experts to visit J-K to investigate pediatric deaths in Udhampur

A central team of experts comprising of doctors and microbiologists will soon visit Udhampur to investigate pediatric deaths due to unknown aetiology, reported from Block Ramnagar of the district.

A statement said, "The team will assist the J&K Health Department to investigate the cause of pediatric deaths and instituting requisite public health measures. The team, upon completion of their activities, will submit a report to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)-Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

The visiting team comprises Dr Sumit Mehndiratta, Specialist (Pediatrics) Safdarujing Hospital, Dr Mahesh Waghmare, Deputy Director (Microbiology), National Center for Disease Control, Delhi, Dr Suneet Kaur, Assistant Director( Epidemiology) National Center for Disease Control, Delhi, Dr Shilpa Tomar, Microbiologist, NIV, Pune and Dr Avinash Deoshatwar, Epidemiologist- NIV- Pune. (ANI)

