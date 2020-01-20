Left Menu
U'khand did well in various sectors since its creation in 2000: Official

Uttarakhand has performed well in various sectors including health since its creation in 2000 and distinguished itself at the national level, a senior official said on Monday. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, addressing a conference of IAS officials here, also said Uttarakhand stands at the second position among the hill states and at the 10th in all India rankings on governance index.

"Uttarakhand, which will complete 20 years of its existence in November 2020, has done well in various sectors and distinguished itself at the national level," he said. "We need to work in mission mode to improve the rankings of the state further," Singh added.

Health Secretary Nitesh Jha said public health indicators have improved in the state with maternal mortality rate coming down to 86 from 440 and infant mortality rate dropping to 32 from 41 at the time of the state's creation. He also spoke of upgradation of health sub-centres in the state to wellness centres.

Secretary School Education Meenakshi Sundaram highlighted innovative steps taken to bring about qualitative improvement in the sector including introduction of virtual classes and the 'Super 100' programme. The Super 100 programme, designed on the lines of Bihar-based mathematics teacher Anand Kumar's Super 30, is aimed at providing free coaching to 100 selected students of Class 12 from government-run schools in physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology to help them compete in medical and engineering entrance examinations.

