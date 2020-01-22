Left Menu
Hong Kong confirms first case of new Wuhan virus- local media

  Hong Kong
  22-01-2020
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:59 IST
Hong Kong confirmed its first case of a new flu-like coronavirus on Wednesday following an outbreak in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, local broadcasters RTHK, Cable TV, and TVB said, citing unnamed sources.

The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, has spread to more Chinese cities including the capital Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau and cases have been reported outside the country's borders, in South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

