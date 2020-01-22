Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masks, disinfectants in low supply as China virus spreads

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:14 IST
Masks, disinfectants in low supply as China virus spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pharmacies in Beijing and Shanghai were running low on surgical masks and disinfectants Wednesday as a deadly new SARS-like virus spread ahead of the busy Lunar New Year travel period. More people than usual were seen wearing masks on the streets and several stores AFP visited had run out of stock -- to the dismay of customers.

The rush to step up protective measures against the new coronavirus came after it infected more than 400 people across China. The illness, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, is spreading just as hundreds of millions of people take to packed trains, planes and buses around the country on their way to reunions with family and friends for the festive period.

An employee at a pharmacy in Beijing told AFP it had run out of surgical masks two days ago. "When it hit close to 300 cases, people realized it was serious," he said, adding that items such as thermometers had also been selling fast.

"It happened so suddenly; we didn't prepare any back-up and the existing stock was quickly depleted." A batch of masks that arrived on Wednesday morning sold out in just half an hour, he added. The store still had other masks in stock but these were not designed for surgical purposes.

At another pharmacy in Beijing, a sign on the door said they were also all out of the products. "We get some stock every day, but it is not enough to fulfill demand," said a staff member who did not want to be identified.

"We have also run out of disinfectants," she said. "We are working hard to replenish stock but we don't know when it will come." Beijing's Market Supervision and Regulation Bureau issued a statement on its WeChat account Wednesday with guidelines for businesses, to help "ensure the stability of prices for goods such as masks and other items related to the epidemic".

In Shanghai, supermarket staff continually restocked shelves as shoppers snapped up the available products. Some hospitals and clinics in the financial hub set up stations at the entrances to their emergency units to screen people with flu symptoms.

The coronavirus has caused concern due to its genetic similarities with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. But not everyone is nervous.

"The situation doesn't seem as serious as in 2003 during the SARS outbreak. Having experienced that outbreak, people are less panicky," said a 40-year-old woman surnamed Zhou in Beijing. "We know how to protect ourselves and ventilate our homes. It's close to the Spring Festival too, and we have to go house-visiting. If relatives are worried, we will wear masks in their houses."

Wang Suping, 50, who works at an art school, said: "These days, I wear masks even in places that are not too crowded although I wouldn't have done so in the past." She was not anxious as she had medicine and masks at home, she added. "When you can't contain the virus, we have to do what we can to protect ourselves."

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump says he would prefer longer impeachment trial with witnesses

U.S. President Trump on Wednesday said it was up to the Senate to decide how to handle the impeachment trial over his handling of Ukraine and that he would rather have a long trial with witnesses but that there are national security issues....

Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108discriminatory laws related to leprosy, an NGO said onWednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating thestigma associated with persons afflicted with the diseaseI urge the central and state governments to ann...

Cycling-Froome set for return at UAE Tour next month

Chris Froome will make his competitive return to the peloton at next months UAE Tour after a coming through a rigorous training block in the Canary Islands, the four-time Tour de France winner said on Wednesday.The UAE Tour, the only WorldT...

DAVOS-Saudi foreign minister calls claim that Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd'

Saudi Arabias Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday that an allegation the kingdoms crown prince had been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was absurd. I think absurd is exactly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020